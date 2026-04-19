IMD issues 2nd alert for Pune until April 22 India Apr 19, 2026

Heads up, Pune! The IMD has issued a yellow alert until April 22 after a stretch of hot days.

Expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.

This is already the second alert for the city this month, showing just how quickly the weather can flip.