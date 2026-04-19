IMD issues 2nd alert for Pune until April 22
India
Heads up, Pune! The IMD has issued a yellow alert until April 22 after a stretch of hot days.
Expect light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.
This is already the second alert for the city this month, showing just how quickly the weather can flip.
Western disturbance brings rain to Maharashtra
Active weather systems are shaking things up across Maharashtra. A new western disturbance and anticyclonic circulation are bringing scattered rain and winds (30-40km/h) to Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada through April 22.
Konkan and Goa might see similar weather around April 20 and 21.
According to IMD's SD Sanap, skies will stay mostly cloudy with storms likely, plus a slight temperature dip between April 20 and 24.