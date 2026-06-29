IMD issues 3-day yellow alert for Pune and 23 districts
India
Heads up, Pune!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next three days, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds expected across Pune and 23 other Maharashtra districts.
This is all thanks to an active monsoon and some weather systems brewing nearby.
Showers and thunderstorms likely across Maharashtra
Sunday's downpour cooled things off but also caused waterlogging and traffic jams in spots like Shivajinagar and Swargate.
For June 29, you can expect a clear morning but likely showers with thunderstorms later.
Rain is set to pick up across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha too.