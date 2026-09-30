IMD issues 3-hour thunderstorm warning as heavy rain hits Mumbai
India
Heads up, Mumbai! The IMD has just issued a fresh warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next three hours.
This comes on top of heavy rain that's already caused major slowdowns for both road and air travel.
With gusty winds of 30-40km/h, getting around could get even trickier.
IndiGo advises Mumbai travelers check status
Mumbai airport is seeing big delays due to the weather.
IndiGo advised travelers flying to or from Mumbai to check their flight status through its website or app before leaving for the airport.
Plus, it's smart to plan extra time for any travel in or out of the city this week.