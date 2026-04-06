IMD issues April 6 yellow alert for Chennai, rain expected

Chennai: sporadic showers, rising temperatures

The weather stays unpredictable: April 7 brings partly cloudy skies with no warnings, but temperatures could climb to 36 degrees Celsius.

On April 8, there's a chance of more rain or thunderstorms as temperatures range from 36 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

From April 9-11, expect mostly cloudy days with light showers continuing and daytime highs reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius. So keep your umbrella handy if you're heading out!