IMD issues April 6 yellow alert for Chennai, rain expected
India
Heads up, Chennai! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for April 6, so you can expect cloudy skies and moderate rain with some possible thunderstorms.
Temperatures will hover between 35 degrees Celsius during the day and 26 degrees Celsius at night, so it's going to feel warm and a bit muggy.
Chennai: sporadic showers, rising temperatures
The weather stays unpredictable: April 7 brings partly cloudy skies with no warnings, but temperatures could climb to 36 degrees Celsius.
On April 8, there's a chance of more rain or thunderstorms as temperatures range from 36 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.
From April 9-11, expect mostly cloudy days with light showers continuing and daytime highs reaching up to 37 degrees Celsius. So keep your umbrella handy if you're heading out!