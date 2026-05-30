IMD issues extremely severe alert for Delhi-NCR ahead of storms

Delhi may see 100km/h gusts

Alerts have now been bumped up to red and orange for parts of Delhi, especially in northeast and southwest districts, with possible hail and winds between 70 and 90km per hour, with gusts up to 100km per hour.

Shahdara and New Delhi can expect moderate rain with gusts up to 80km per hour.

The IMD is urging everyone to stay away from open spaces, trees, or weak structures during storms and to unplug devices if things get rough.

After several days of hot weather, this stormy spell should bring some quick relief with temperatures likely around 36 degrees Celsius today.