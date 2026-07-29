IMD issues flash flood warning for eastern and central India
Heads up! The IMD has put out a low to moderate flash flood risk warning for parts of Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Odisha as heavy monsoon rains hit these regions.
The alert is on until 11:30am tomorrow (July 30), and local authorities are keeping an eye out for waterlogging in low-lying spots.
Showers across northwest and central India
Rain isn't letting up anytime soon: expect showers across northwest and central India through August 3.
West Madhya Pradesh could see isolated heavy downpours on July 30, Gujarat on July 31, and Delhi-NCR will likely stay rainy until the end of July.
Thunderstorms with winds up to 50 kph are also in the forecast for parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.
Odisha and Uttarakhand just got drenched with extremely heavy rain too, so if you're in these areas, stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!