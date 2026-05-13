IMD issues heat wave alert across western and central India

Northwest India heat persists, fishermen warned

Expect temperatures to keep rising over northwest India for the next five days.

Meanwhile, southern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka might get some relief with thunderstorms and gusty winds through mid-May.

Northeast India is also in for heavy showers, especially Assam and Meghalaya, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out there!

Fishermen are advised to stay clear of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea until May 17 due to rough conditions.