IMD issues heat wave alert across western and central India
Heads up: IMD has issued a heat wave alert across western and central India, including East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, running until May 18.
Barmer just recorded a scorching 47.3 degrees Celsius, with Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra also seeing temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.
If you're in these regions, it's definitely time for extra sunscreen and water.
Northwest India heat persists, fishermen warned
Expect temperatures to keep rising over northwest India for the next five days.
Meanwhile, southern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka might get some relief with thunderstorms and gusty winds through mid-May.
Northeast India is also in for heavy showers, especially Assam and Meghalaya, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out there!
Fishermen are advised to stay clear of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea until May 17 due to rough conditions.