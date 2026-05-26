IMD issues heatwave alerts as Brahmapuri hits 47.6°C in Maharashtra
India
India is battling a major heat wave right now, with the India Meteorological Department issuing alerts across several states.
Brahmapuri in Maharashtra just reached a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius, and red alerts are up for Telangana, Odisha, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, so things are pretty intense.
Central and northwest India heat persists
Orange alerts have been issued for Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Assam.
Delhi and Mumbai are under yellow alerts.
The IMD says extreme heat will stick around central and northwest India for the next 4-5 days, with relief expected from 29 May onward.