IMD issues heavy rain alert for northern India on Sunday
India
Heads up if you're in northern India: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rain alert for Sunday.
Uttarakhand, especially places like Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri, could see some intense downpours.
The showers are all thanks to a weather system over southeast Uttar Pradesh that should calm down by tomorrow.
Flash floods, landslides risk Uttarakhand Himachal
IMD is warning about possible flash floods and landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh until Sunday evening.
Some areas in Himachal, like Sirmaur, are on orange alert while Bilaspur and Shimla are on yellow.
Northern Madhya Pradesh might also get heavy rainfall at isolated places, so it's smart to stay updated and avoid risky spots if you're out and about.