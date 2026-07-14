IMD issues heavy rainfall warnings across northeast India this week

With all this rain, authorities warn about flash floods, landslides, and widespread disruption, with authorities urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said there's been widespread flooding and damage in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam but assured that restoration work is already underway.

Meanwhile in Guwahati, flooding has kicked off political debates: some leaders say it's manageable but admit urban waterlogging is a real issue. Others blame runoff from Meghalaya's mining and deforestation for making things worse and are calling for long-term fixes across the region.