IMD issues July 6 red alert as Mumbai is waterlogged

Mumbai reports at least 13 dead

A landslide near Tunnel No. 40 on the Mumbai-Pune route forced 22 train cancelations and temporarily shut down parts of the Expressway (now reopened).

Sadly, at least 13 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Mumbai, including at least six from slum collapses in Mankhurd.

Authorities are urging everyone to work from home if possible and avoid travel as suburban trains face delays and flights are being disrupted too.