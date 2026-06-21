IMD issues June 22 alert for heavy rain and storms India Jun 21, 2026

Heads up: IMD has rolled out weather alerts for Monday, June 22.

Northeast India (think Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura) is in for heavy rain all week, with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim joining in.

Southern states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana won't escape the downpour either.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR and several northern states could see thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching up to 50km/h.