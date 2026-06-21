IMD issues June 22 alert for heavy rain and storms
Heads up: IMD has rolled out weather alerts for Monday, June 22.
Northeast India (think Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura) is in for heavy rain all week, with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim joining in.
Southern states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana won't escape the downpour either.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR and several northern states could see thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching up to 50km/h.
Flooding in low-lying areas, gusty winds
The IMD warns that these storms might cause flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, so expect tricky commutes and reduced visibility.
Gusty winds could damage trees or power lines too.
On the flip side, Vidarbha is dealing with a rainfall deficit, and East Uttar Pradesh also faces a heat wave alert.
Stay safe out there!