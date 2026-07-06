IMD issues Mumbai red alert as Lonavala records 670mm
India
Mumbai just got a red alert from the IMD thanks to nonstop heavy rain and strong winds.
Lonavala saw a wild 670mm of rain in one day, and the IMD's Bikram Singh says people should watch out for things like falling trees and possible damage to buildings.
Mumbai rainfall 60% above normal
This monsoon, Mumbai has already seen 60% more rain than usual (great for water supplies in catchment areas).
But Singh points out that these intense, short bursts of rain can mess with farming and water storage.
The IMD still expects July rainfall to be around 94% of normal across India.