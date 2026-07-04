IMD issues orange alert across Karnataka for heavy rain forecast
Heads up, Karnataka: IMD has issued an orange alert across the state with forecasts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
The coastal belt and interior districts are especially in for some wild weather thanks to an active offshore trough stretching from Gujarat down to Karnataka.
Karnataka fisherfolk told to stay ashore
Bengaluru started the day under cloudy skies with light drizzles; temperatures will stay between 20 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius with high humidity. Keeping a raincoat handy is smart.
Along the coast (think Karwar and Mangaluru), rainfall has already hit 7-11mm in just 24 hours and winds may reach up to 60km/h: fisherfolk are being told to stay ashore.
Even interior spots like Mandya and Raichur can expect more rain plus strong winds through the day.