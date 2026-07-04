IMD issues orange alert across Karnataka for heavy rain forecast

Karnataka fisherfolk told to stay ashore

Bengaluru started the day under cloudy skies with light drizzles; temperatures will stay between 20 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius with high humidity. Keeping a raincoat handy is smart.

Along the coast (think Karwar and Mangaluru), rainfall has already hit 7-11mm in just 24 hours and winds may reach up to 60km/h: fisherfolk are being told to stay ashore.

Even interior spots like Mandya and Raichur can expect more rain plus strong winds through the day.