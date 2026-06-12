IMD issues orange alert as Chandigarh cools to 36 Celsius
India
Chandigarh just got a much-needed break from the heatwave, thanks to Thursday's rain and strong winds; temperatures dropped sharply to 36 Celsius.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for Friday, warning about possible thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and winds up to 70km/h.
So if you're heading out, maybe keep an umbrella handy.
Chandigarh power demand peaks 421 MW
A western disturbance is set to keep city temperatures below 36 Celsius for Friday.
Even with a bit of rain (0.3mm by Thursday morning), power demand has pushed up, peaking at 421 MW this June compared to last year's even higher numbers.
Looks like everyone's ACs are working overtime!