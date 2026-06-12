IMD issues orange alert as Chandigarh cools to 36 Celsius India Jun 12, 2026

Chandigarh just got a much-needed break from the heatwave, thanks to Thursday's rain and strong winds; temperatures dropped sharply to 36 Celsius.

The IMD has put out an orange alert for Friday, warning about possible thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and winds up to 70km/h.

So if you're heading out, maybe keep an umbrella handy.