IMD issues orange alert as Chandigarh gets 42mm rain
India
Chandigarh got drenched on Wednesday evening, with 42mm of rain falling in just three hours. Streets flooded, and traffic slowed down, bumping the two-day rainfall total to nearly 88mm.
Because of this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thursday and Friday, warning that more heavy rain is likely.
Chandigarh hits 35.1C, heavy rain flagged
Temperatures jumped from 29.6 Celsius on Tuesday to 35.1 Celsius on Wednesday (pretty unusual for a rainy day) while nighttime temperatures dipped slightly.
The IMD says things should cool off by Monday as more rain rolls in, with highs expected around 31 Celsius.
The IMD has also flagged isolated parts of Chandigarh city for heavy to very heavy rain.