IMD issues orange alert as Delhi faces thunderstorms and waterlogging
Nonstop rain over the weekend has made things tough across northern and eastern India.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says more showers are on the way and has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning about thunderstorms and moderate rain.
Delhi saw major waterlogging at the airport's Terminal three and on NH-48, which led to possible delays in flight operations and messy traffic.
IndiGo urges checks amid Delhi congestion
IndiGo asked travelers to double-check their flight status before heading out.
Delhi Traffic Police also flagged heavy congestion thanks to both waterlogged roads and BRICS summit preparations.
Gurugram faced its own gridlock, with rain-induced waterlogging and slow traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.
Meanwhile, Bihar and parts of Madhya Pradesh are dealing with floods, and IMD says this wet spell is not over yet.