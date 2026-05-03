IMD issues orange alert as wild weather sweeps India

Western Disturbance to cool northwest India

A Western Disturbance is rolling in, so northwest India can expect a slight cooldown of 2 to 3 Celsius by May 5.

This system will bring rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to Punjab and Haryana from May 3-6, and Rajasthan from May 3-8.

The IMD has also told fishermen to avoid coastal waters near Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh on May 3-4 because of rough conditions.

Plus, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are in for plenty of rain this week, which should finally offer some relief from all that heat.