IMD issues orange alert as wild weather sweeps India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert as wild weather sweeps across India.
Rajasthan's Jaisalmer just hit a scorching 44.4 Celsius, and coastal Andhra Pradesh is under a heat wave warning.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir might get hailstorms, Chhattisgarh is bracing for thundersqualls, and heavy rain is set to drench the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, until May 4.
Western Disturbance to cool northwest India
A Western Disturbance is rolling in, so northwest India can expect a slight cooldown of 2 to 3 Celsius by May 5.
This system will bring rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds to Punjab and Haryana from May 3-6, and Rajasthan from May 3-8.
The IMD has also told fishermen to avoid coastal waters near Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh on May 3-4 because of rough conditions.
Plus, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are in for plenty of rain this week, which should finally offer some relief from all that heat.