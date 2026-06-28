IMD issues orange alert for 11 Kerala districts on Sunday

Northern warnings extended until July 1

The orange alert has been issued for select northern districts through Tuesday, with further warnings for the northern regions until July 1.

The state disaster management team is urging folks in landslide- or flood-prone areas to move if asked and avoid risky spots like riversides or hill stations.

Emergency helplines 1077 and 1070 are open around the clock if you need help.

Yellow alerts are also up in other parts of Kerala to keep everyone prepared.