IMD issues orange alert for Delhi as north India cools India Jun 10, 2026

Big weather update: North India, including Delhi, is about to get a break from the heatwave, with rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on the way.

The IMD has put out an orange alert for Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Delhi, warning of gusts up to 50km/h and very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Get ready for cooler days ahead as temperatures are expected to drop noticeably.