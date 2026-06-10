IMD issues orange alert for Delhi as north India cools
Big weather update: North India, including Delhi, is about to get a break from the heatwave, with rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds on the way.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for Thursday, June 11, 2026 in Delhi, warning of gusts up to 50km/h and very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Get ready for cooler days ahead as temperatures are expected to drop noticeably.
June 10-14 rain across North India
From June 10-14, expect widespread rain in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Some spots in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand might even see hailstorms with winds up to 60km/h.
All this is thanks to stronger pre-monsoon activity and a new Western Disturbance moving through, so keep an eye on weather updates and stay safe during storms!