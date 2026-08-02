IMD issues orange alert for flash flood risk in Kerala
Kerala's weather is getting serious this weekend, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for 12 districts on August 2.
Heavy rainfall is expected, and there's a real risk of flash floods and mudslides in places like Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.
Even if you're not in these districts, everyone should stay cautious.
Kerala rains kill 6, 1,465 displaced
Kerala's already seen damage from rains on August 1: six people lost their lives and six are missing.
Landslides hit Idukki and Kottayam; flooding ruined markets stocked for Onam.
1,465 people had to leave their homes for relief camps after houses were destroyed or damaged.
Power outages have been reported too. The government has sent disaster response teams to vulnerable areas and is checking losses for compensation.
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid risky spots as more rain is coming.