IMD issues orange alert for flash flood risk in Kerala

Kerala's weather is getting serious this weekend, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for 12 districts on August 2.

Heavy rainfall is expected, and there's a real risk of flash floods and mudslides in places like Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.

Even if you're not in these districts, everyone should stay cautious.