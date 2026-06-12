IMD issues orange alert for Gurugram ahead of Friday storms

Gurugram cools, AQI remains at 208

Temperatures dropped sharply this week. Thursday saw a high of 36.4 Celsius (down from 41.4 Celsius), with a chilly low of 22 Celsius.

But despite the cool-down, Gurugram's air quality stayed poor at an AQI of 208 on Thursday for the third day straight.

Rainfall has been minimal so far, but meteorologists say temperatures could dip even more by Sunday before rising again next week.