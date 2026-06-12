IMD issues orange alert for Gurugram ahead of Friday storms
India
Heads up, Gurugram! The IMD has issued an "orange" alert for Friday, warning of thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds up to 50km per hour.
This stormy weather is thanks to a western disturbance and cyclonic activity in the region.
The alert is expected to ease off by Saturday.
Gurugram cools, AQI remains at 208
Temperatures dropped sharply this week. Thursday saw a high of 36.4 Celsius (down from 41.4 Celsius), with a chilly low of 22 Celsius.
But despite the cool-down, Gurugram's air quality stayed poor at an AQI of 208 on Thursday for the third day straight.
Rainfall has been minimal so far, but meteorologists say temperatures could dip even more by Sunday before rising again next week.