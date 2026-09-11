IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall across six districts today: Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, and West Godavari.
This is all thanks to a low-pressure area brewing over the northern Bay of Bengal and Bangladesh.
Squally winds and coastal showers expected
Rain isn't just hitting those six districts; other coastal areas may also see light to moderate showers, which could stick around until Saturday.
Some places got drenched yesterday: Thallur in Prakasam saw 38.85mm of rain, while Darlapudi in Anakapalli got 37.5mm.
Plus, the IMD warns about squally winds (40 to 50km per hour) along the north Andhra coast today and urges fishermen of North Coastal A.P. not to venture into the sea on Friday.