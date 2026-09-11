IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh

Rain isn't just hitting those six districts; other coastal areas may also see light to moderate showers, which could stick around until Saturday.

Some places got drenched yesterday: Thallur in Prakasam saw 38.85mm of rain, while Darlapudi in Anakapalli got 37.5mm.

Plus, the IMD warns about squally winds (40 to 50km per hour) along the north Andhra coast today and urges fishermen of North Coastal A.P. not to venture into the sea on Friday.