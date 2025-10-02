IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh India Oct 02, 2025

Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh—IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on October 6.

A Western Disturbance is rolling in from October 4, so expect intense showers between October 5 and 7.

Some districts like Una and Hamirpur are also under a yellow alert for October 5.