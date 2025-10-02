Next Article
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh—IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on October 6.
A Western Disturbance is rolling in from October 4, so expect intense showers between October 5 and 7.
Some districts like Una and Hamirpur are also under a yellow alert for October 5.
Flash floods, landslides likely
Heavy rainfall could mean flash floods and landslides in the hills, leading to blocked roads, possible power cuts, and disruptions to daily life—including travel plans or local events.
It's smart to stay updated and take precautions if you're around these areas.