Ex-NSG commando arrested for running cannabis smuggling racket

Singh's arrest wrapped up a two-month investigation called 'Operation Gaanjaney' by Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorist Squad and Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

Police tracked him down using tips about his travel patterns with an Odiya cook.

With a ₹25,000 bounty on his head, Singh is now in custody as police work to map out his network and hope this bust will disrupt major cannabis routes in the region.