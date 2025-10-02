Ex-NSG commando arrested for running cannabis smuggling racket
Bajrang Singh, a former NSG commando who was part of the 26/11 Mumbai attack response team, has been arrested for allegedly running a large-scale cannabis smuggling racket.
Rajasthan Police caught him late Wednesday night in Ratangarh and seized almost 200kg of cannabis sourced from Telangana and Odisha.
After retiring in 2021 and facing a political setback, Singh reportedly turned to organized drug trafficking, according to Inspector General Vikas Kumar.
Singh's arrest wrapped up a two-month investigation called 'Operation Gaanjaney' by Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorist Squad and Anti-Narcotics Task Force.
Police tracked him down using tips about his travel patterns with an Odiya cook.
With a ₹25,000 bounty on his head, Singh is now in custody as police work to map out his network and hope this bust will disrupt major cannabis routes in the region.