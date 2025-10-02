Maoists surrender en masse in Chhattisgarh; 49 have ₹1cr bounty
Big news from Chhattisgarh: 103 Maoist insurgents, including 49 with bounties totaling over ₹1 crore, surrendered to authorities in Bijapur district on October 2, 2025.
The group—many Muria tribal members aged 18 to 40—included top commanders like Lacchu Punem (aka Santosh), Guddu Farsa, and Bhima Sodhi.
This is one of the largest surrenders in recent years and marks a major setback for the Maoist presence in the region.
Each person received ₹50,000 on surrender and will get support like job training, education, and help finding work under the state's rehab policy.
This wave of surrenders follows months of intense security operations—since January 2025, Bijapur has seen over 400 arrests and more than 400 other surrenders.
Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav urged remaining Maoists to join mainstream society for peace and a fresh start.