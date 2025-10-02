Maoists surrender en masse in Chhattisgarh; 49 have ₹1cr bounty

Each person received ₹50,000 on surrender

Each person received ₹50,000 on surrender and will get support like job training, education, and help finding work under the state's rehab policy.

This wave of surrenders follows months of intense security operations—since January 2025, Bijapur has seen over 400 arrests and more than 400 other surrenders.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav urged remaining Maoists to join mainstream society for peace and a fresh start.