Next Article
Operation Sindoor like Ram's victory over Ravan: Murmu
India
President Droupadi Murmu compared India's recent anti-terror mission, Operation Sindoor, to the spirit of Vijaya Dashami—saying it stands for humanity's win over terrorism.
She likened the operation to Lord Ram's victory over Ravan, calling it a modern example of good triumphing over evil.
India struck terror camps in Pakistan
Operation Sindoor took place recently. Indian forces hit nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, mainly targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed camps.
According to India, these strikes killed over 100 militants, including top leaders.
Murmu lauds armed forces
Murmu praised the armed forces for their bravery and dedication during Operation Sindoor.
Her message underscored the nation's commitment to fighting terrorism and protecting its people.