Mizoram gets its 1st Rajdhani Express, connects to national network

The train leaves Sairang every Friday at 4:30pm and reaches Delhi on Sunday morning. On the way back, it departs Delhi on Sunday night and arrives in Sairang by Tuesday afternoon. You can choose from AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, or AC 3 Tier coaches.

The new Bairabi-Sairang line

This Rajdhani runs on the brand-new Bairabi-Sairang line—built for over ₹8,000 crore with an impressive 45 tunnels—which finally connects Mizoram to the national rail network.

Since launching commercially in September 2024, it's been packed: occupancy rates have soared above 155%, showing just how much people wanted a direct link between Mizoram and Delhi.