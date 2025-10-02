India, China to resume direct flights after 5-year break
After a five-year break, direct flights between India and China are set to return by late October 2025.
The pause started back in early 2020 because of COVID-19, but now both countries' aviation officials have agreed to get things flying again.
If all goes as planned, the routes will open with the winter schedule—just in time for those looking for quicker trips.
Easier travel could mean warmer relations ahead
Since direct flights stopped, travelers had to take long detours through other countries, making trips more expensive and tiring.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs says bringing back these flights isn't just about convenience—it's also a move to boost people-to-people connections and help smooth out diplomatic ties between India and China.
