India, China to resume direct flights after 5-year break India Oct 02, 2025

After a five-year break, direct flights between India and China are set to return by late October 2025.

The pause started back in early 2020 because of COVID-19, but now both countries' aviation officials have agreed to get things flying again.

If all goes as planned, the routes will open with the winter schedule—just in time for those looking for quicker trips.