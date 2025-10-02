Kanpur temple honors Ravana on Dussehra instead of Ram

Rituals begin with prayers and offerings like mustard-oil lamps and torai flowers. Devotees say the whole event is about seeing both sides of Ravana—his wisdom and his flaws—and reflecting on the balance between intellect and humility.

Similar traditions can be found in other places

Kanpur isn't alone here. Places like Bisrakh near Noida and parts of Rajasthan also honor Ravana as a symbol of knowledge.

Devotees say the tradition encourages people to value learning but stay humble—reminding everyone that even the smartest can fall if pride takes over.