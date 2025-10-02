Kanpur temple honors Ravana on Dussehra instead of Ram
Every year on Dussehra, while most celebrate Ram's victory, Kanpur's Dashanan Temple does something different—it honors Ravana.
For one day only, the temple opens its doors so devotees can remember Ravana not just as a villain, but as a learned scholar and devoted follower of Lord Shiva.
Devotees say event is about seeing both sides of Ravana
Rituals begin with prayers and offerings like mustard-oil lamps and torai flowers.
Devotees say the whole event is about seeing both sides of Ravana—his wisdom and his flaws—and reflecting on the balance between intellect and humility.
Similar traditions can be found in other places
Kanpur isn't alone here. Places like Bisrakh near Noida and parts of Rajasthan also honor Ravana as a symbol of knowledge.
Devotees say the tradition encourages people to value learning but stay humble—reminding everyone that even the smartest can fall if pride takes over.