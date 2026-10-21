IMD issues orange alert for Kerala districts amid low pressure

Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has just issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kootayam, meaning these areas should brace for some seriously heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Several other districts like Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram are on yellow alert for isolated downpours.

All this is thanks to a low-pressure zone brewing near the Tamil Nadu coast.