IMD issues orange alert for Kerala districts amid low pressure
Heads up, Kerala! The IMD has just issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kootayam, meaning these areas should brace for some seriously heavy rain in the next 24 hours.
Several other districts like Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram are on yellow alert for isolated downpours.
All this is thanks to a low-pressure zone brewing near the Tamil Nadu coast.
Kerala's Ponmudi records 14cm rainfall
Ponmudi (Thiruvananthapuram) just saw a whopping 14cm of rain in one day: more wet days could be coming.
Another low-pressure area is expected over the Bay of Bengal by October 23, which might keep the rain going across Kerala until October 25.
On top of that, orange alerts will extend to Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode tomorrow.
The good news? A system moving toward Somalia from the Arabian Sea isn't likely to affect Kerala much.
Stay dry out there!