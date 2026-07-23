IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar closes schools

Rain warnings stretch across the state: Konkan is also on orange alert, while Pune Ghatmatha joins Palghar with a red alert for severe rain. Satara and Sangli can expect lighter showers.

Meanwhile, Vidarbha areas like Nagpur and Chandrapur have yellow alerts.

Heads up if you're near the coast: Mumbai will see high tides on July 23 at 7:28am and 6:22pm.