IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar closes schools
India
Mumbai's on orange alert for heavy rainfall until 10am Thursday, says the IMD.
Neighboring districts like Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are also on watch.
Palghar is facing a red alert and has closed all schools and colleges, but in Mumbai, classes are still on since no official holiday was declared.
Konkan orange alert, Pune ghatmatha red
Rain warnings stretch across the state: Konkan is also on orange alert, while Pune Ghatmatha joins Palghar with a red alert for severe rain. Satara and Sangli can expect lighter showers.
Meanwhile, Vidarbha areas like Nagpur and Chandrapur have yellow alerts.
Heads up if you're near the coast: Mumbai will see high tides on July 23 at 7:28am and 6:22pm.