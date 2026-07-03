IMD issues orange alert for Nainital and Bageshwar, Mumbai drenched
India
Big weather update: The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Nainital and Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, plus a yellow alert for several other districts.
Mumbai's been drenched too: Mandavi Fire Station got the most rain at 150.2mm in the last 24 hours. Malabar Hill and B Ward Office also saw major downpours.
Crews clear Kedarnath and Badrinath roads
Landslides from all this rain temporarily blocked parts of the Kedarnath route and Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand, but crews managed to clear things up pretty quickly.
Emergency teams on high alert
With more rain expected, emergency teams are on high alert.