IMD issues orange alert for Nainital and Bageshwar, Mumbai drenched India Jul 03, 2026

Big weather update: The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Nainital and Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, plus a yellow alert for several other districts.

Mumbai's been drenched too: Mandavi Fire Station got the most rain at 150.2mm in the last 24 hours. Malabar Hill and B Ward Office also saw major downpours.