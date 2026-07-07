IMD issues orange alert for Pune as rains kill 5
India
Pune is facing some intense rain this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) putting out an orange alert for the district.
Sadly, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents like landslides in Patan, flooding in Khed, and a wall collapse in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Schools across seven talukas are closed as a precaution.
Pune logs over 264mm rain
The city has already seen over 264mm of rain in just six days, way more than usual for July.
IndiGo has warned travelers about possible flight delays at Pune and Mumbai airports due to the weather.
Rescue teams are working around the clock after another landslide hit Maval tehsil, and officials are urging everyone in vulnerable areas to stay alert until conditions improve.