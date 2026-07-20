IMD issues orange alert for Punjab heavy rainfall July 20-22
Heads up, Punjab! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert from July 20-22, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state.
After a week of barely any rain, things are about to change: expect flash floods, waterlogging, and travel disruptions.
This surge is thanks to shifting monsoon patterns and two cyclonic circulations near the region.
North central districts forecast heaviest rain
Northern and central districts like Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, and Rupnagar are likely to see the heaviest downpours, while places in the south such as Bathinda and Fazilka may get lighter showers.
The rain could finally help reduce Punjab's 38% rainfall deficit (good news for farmers struggling with dry fields) and bring much-needed relief from recent heatwaves.
If you're in flood-prone spots or planning to travel, stay cautious during those intense rainy spells.