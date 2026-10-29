IMD issues orange alert for storms during Punjab paddy harvest
India
Heads up, Punjab. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) just issued an orange alert for thunderstorms and strong winds on October 29 and 30, right in the middle of peak paddy harvesting.
With a new weather system rolling in, farmers are being urged to stash their harvested crops somewhere safe to avoid rain damage.
Farmers face harvesting disruption, rice delays
The storm could flatten standing crops and make it tough to use harvesters, slowing down the whole process.
If rain soaks the grains, they'll need extra drying before storage, meaning more work at procurement centers and possible delays getting rice from farms to markets.
This could shake up the entire supply chain during a really important harvest window.