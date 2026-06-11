IMD issues orange alert for thunder squalls in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi-Punjab-Rajasthan

Palam records record-equalling 120km/h gust

Just a few days ago, Delhi's minimum temperature jumped by over seven degrees Celsius in one day, while Palam clocked wind speeds of 120km/h, a record-equalling gust at Palam station.

The IMD says cooler days are coming soon, with daytime temperatures dropping to around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and nights getting milder.

Monsoon is on its way too, expected to reach Delhi by June 30.

If you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Rajasthan, keep an eye out: there's a orange alert for thunder squalls with strong winds and isolated hailstorm activity through June 12.