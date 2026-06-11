IMD issues orange alert for thunder squalls in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi-Punjab-Rajasthan
Delhi-NCR has seen some pretty intense weather lately: think sudden temperature spikes and wild wind gusts during thunderstorms.
The IMD has now put out an orange alert, warning about thunder squalls and isolated hailstorm activity, more storms, and winds that could hit 80km/h over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan during June 11-12.
Palam records record-equalling 120km/h gust
Just a few days ago, Delhi's minimum temperature jumped by over seven degrees Celsius in one day, while Palam clocked wind speeds of 120km/h, a record-equalling gust at Palam station.
The IMD says cooler days are coming soon, with daytime temperatures dropping to around 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and nights getting milder.
Monsoon is on its way too, expected to reach Delhi by June 30.
If you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Rajasthan, keep an eye out: there's a orange alert for thunder squalls with strong winds and isolated hailstorm activity through June 12.