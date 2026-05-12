IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms in Himalayan states, Bihar

IMD advises staying indoors during storms

IMD is asking everyone to stay indoors during storms; don't shelter under trees and unplug your devices if there's lightning.

Thunderstorm warnings are also out for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra on May 12.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Gujarat are dealing with heatwave alerts as temperatures could jump by up to 5 degrees Celsius in several regions.

If you're in the northeast or Andaman and Nicobar Islands, get ready for heavy rain from May 14-16.