IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms in Himalayan states, Bihar
Heads up, IMD has put out an orange alert for May 12 in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar due to expected thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds (40-60km/h), and even hail.
Ladakh is also on the list for possible hailstorms.
Uttarakhand could see these stormy conditions through May 15.
IMD advises staying indoors during storms
IMD is asking everyone to stay indoors during storms; don't shelter under trees and unplug your devices if there's lightning.
Thunderstorm warnings are also out for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra on May 12.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Gujarat are dealing with heatwave alerts as temperatures could jump by up to 5 degrees Celsius in several regions.
If you're in the northeast or Andaman and Nicobar Islands, get ready for heavy rain from May 14-16.