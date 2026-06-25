IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms in Kolkata, south Bengal
India
Heads up, Kolkata and South Bengal!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and winds up to 50km/h for June 25, with general thunderstorm forecasts from June 26 to July 1.
Howrah, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas are in for some rough weather thanks to moisture coming in from the Bay of Bengal.
North Bengal heavy rain, landslide risk
Birbhum and Murshidabad are also on alert, especially for gusty winds on June 29.
IMD says it's best to stay indoors during lightning storms and steer clear of water bodies.
Meanwhile, in North Bengal (Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar), heavy rain is expected from June 27-29 with possible landslides in hilly areas as river levels rise.
Stay safe out there!