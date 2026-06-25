IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms in Kolkata, south Bengal India Jun 25, 2026

Heads up, Kolkata and South Bengal!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and winds up to 50km/h for June 25, with general thunderstorm forecasts from June 26 to July 1.

Howrah, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas are in for some rough weather thanks to moisture coming in from the Bay of Bengal.