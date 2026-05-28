IMD issues orange alert, Haryana Punjab heat up nearly 1°C

Rohtak in Haryana recorded a blazing 46.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in the region, while Faridkot in Punjab wasn't far behind at 46.1 degrees Celsius. Other cities like Narnaul, Hisar, Bhiwani, Patiala, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Gurugram also saw temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius.

Rain thunderstorms May 28-29 hail possible

According to the IMD's latest update, some areas could see light to moderate rain on May 28, along with thunderstorms or squalls on May 28-29.

There's even a chance of hailstorms at a few spots today, so fingers crossed for some cooldown after all that heat!