IMD issues orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for rain, snow

Maximum temperatures to dip 2-5 degrees

Expect light to moderate rain and snow across the state on April 8, with some spots getting heavier bursts.

This pattern could stick around on April 9 before things ease up to lighter showers through April 13.

Maximum temperatures are set to dip by 2-5 degrees over the next couple of days before rising again, while minimum temperatures are expected to show no significant change, so be ready for those quick weather flips!