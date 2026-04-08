IMD issues orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for rain, snow
Heads up if you are in Himachal Pradesh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for April 8, warning of heavy rain and snowfall, especially around Shimla and Kullu.
Mandi is also in for some serious rain, while Sirmaur has a yellow alert.
So, if you are out and about, keep an umbrella or jacket handy!
Maximum temperatures to dip 2-5 degrees
Expect light to moderate rain and snow across the state on April 8, with some spots getting heavier bursts.
This pattern could stick around on April 9 before things ease up to lighter showers through April 13.
Maximum temperatures are set to dip by 2-5 degrees over the next couple of days before rising again, while minimum temperatures are expected to show no significant change, so be ready for those quick weather flips!