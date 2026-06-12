IMD issues orange alert in Kannur, yellow in 8 districts
India
Heads up, Kerala!
The IMD has issued an orange alert in Kannur district and yellow alerts in eight other districts on Friday, with strong winds up to 50km per hour and thunderstorms also in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rainfall over the weekend.
Kerala/Karnataka/Lakshadweep fishermen asked to pause
Fishermen along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep are being asked to pause their trips on Friday and Saturday as winds could hit 60km per hour.