IMD issues orange alert in Kerala's Kannur Wayanad Idukki today
India
Heads up, Kerala! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Kannur, Wayanad, and Idukki under an orange alert for heavy rain today.
Most other districts are on yellow alert (except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha), with the weather department expecting strong showers across the state for the next four days as the monsoon picks up again.
Deep depression fuels Kerala monsoon rains
A deep depression over central India is fueling stronger monsoon conditions and keeping Kerala extra rainy right now.
If you're in one of those spots, it's a good idea to stay updated and take care!