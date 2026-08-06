IMD issues orange and yellow alerts for Delhi after showers
India
Delhi received light showers late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, leading the weather department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for heavy rain today and a yellow alert for lighter showers on Friday.
Areas like Palam and Naraina got over 23mm of rain overnight, while Safdarjung saw a lighter drizzle.
Thunderstorms expected across Shahdara, South Delhi
Thunderstorms and more downpours are on the cards, especially in spots like Shahdara and South Delhi.
On the bright side, all this rain has helped clear up the air: Delhi's AQI hit a satisfactory 80 by Thursday morning.
Temperatures are expected to climb back up to 35 degrees Celsius by Saturday, so keep an eye on updates and stay safe if you're heading out!