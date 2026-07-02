IMD issues orange to red rain alerts for Maharashtra ghats
Heads up, Maharashtra!
The IMD has put out orange to red alerts for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in the Ghat regions (think Pune, Kolhapur, and Nasik) from July 3 to July 5.
They are expecting over 20cm of rain in just one day in some spots, with risks like landslides and sudden waterlogging.
Locals are being told to avoid these areas for now.
Lonavala Tamhini saw up to 135mm
Pune saw light showers on July 2, but nearby Lonavala and Tamhini got drenched with up to 135mm of rain between June 1 and June 2.
Temperatures in Pune stayed around a comfy 27 Celsius.
According to the IMD's former head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune, Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, this spike is thanks to strong southwesterly winds and a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea, so expect heavier downpours on the coast (like Konkan) while Pune gets milder rain.