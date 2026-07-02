IMD issues orange to red rain alerts for Maharashtra ghats India Jul 02, 2026

Heads up, Maharashtra!

The IMD has put out orange to red alerts for very heavy to extremely heavy rain in the Ghat regions (think Pune, Kolhapur, and Nasik) from July 3 to July 5.

They are expecting over 20cm of rain in just one day in some spots, with risks like landslides and sudden waterlogging.

Locals are being told to avoid these areas for now.