IMD issues rain alert for Delhi NCR, Punjab, western UP
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR: more rain is on the way as a low-pressure system moves in from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The IMD says to expect widespread showers, thunderstorms, and lightning on Saturday, September 5.
Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh are also in for heavy downpours on September 5 and 6.
Uttarakhand flood risk, Delhi NCR waterlogging
Skies will stay cloudy with light to moderate rain that could pick up later in the day.
Uttarakhand might see heavier spells, so there's a risk of flash floods or landslides in hilly spots.
Recent rains have already caused waterlogging and traffic jams around Delhi-NCR, so it's smart to keep an eye on updates and avoid low-lying areas if you're heading out.