IMD issues rain alert for states in North, Northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds across several states from Friday. The weather shift will affect Delhi-NCR , Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Rajasthan, and the northeastern states. Delhi-NCR saw a sudden change on Thursday with hailstorms and rain bringing relief from heatwave conditions. Partly cloudy skies are expected in Delhi on Friday with more rain likely as a fresh western disturbance approaches northwest India from Saturday.

Weather alert Yellow alerts issued in many UP districts In UP, thunderstorms and rainfall have intensified rapidly, impacting western and Purvanchal regions. Yellow alerts have been issued in several districts for potentially severe weather. Hailstorms and lightning are also possible in Bundelkhand and the eastern parts of the state. Many districts experienced dust storms followed by light to moderate rainfall, leading to a drop in temperatures.

Weather warning Bihar on alert as temperatures drop Bihar is also on alert as strong winds and rainfall have lowered temperatures in several districts. The risk of lightning strikes and hailstorms has increased, prompting warnings for nearly 22 districts. The Meteorological Department advised residents to avoid open fields, standing under trees, or staying near water bodies during adverse weather conditions.

Advertisement

Temperature drop Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand also likely to witness severe weather Rajasthan has also witnessed a temperature drop due to the active western disturbance. Cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall have been reported in several districts. However, wind speeds may reach 40-50km/h in some areas, increasing the likelihood of dust storms. Punjab is seeing increased cloud cover with rain and thunderstorms likely over the next 24 hours. Wind speeds could reach 50-60km/h, affecting crops and power supply.

Advertisement