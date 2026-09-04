IMD issues red alert as Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad drenched
India
Delhi experienced a rainy afternoon this Friday, with the IMD bumping its warning up to a red alert.
More rain and thunderstorms are on the way, and nearby spots like Noida and Ghaziabad are also getting drenched.
Temperatures vary across Delhi, humidity 75%
Temperatures bounced around: Palam was at 25.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road hit 27.6 degrees Celsius, while Ridge stayed cooler at 23.7 degrees Celsius.
Humidity soared to 75%.
The good news? The not-so-great part: rain and thunderstorms.