IMD issues red alert as heavy monsoon floods Delhi NCR
India
Heavy monsoon rain hit Delhi and the NCR on Thursday, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic moving at a crawl.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a red alert for the city, warning of more downpours ahead.
Areas like Burari, Sadar Bazar, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road were especially flooded, making commutes pretty challenging.
Noida Ghaziabad flooded, authorities advise caution
Noida and Ghaziabad didn't escape the mess: many streets there were underwater as well.
Long lines of vehicles built up on major routes like NH-24 near Akshardham Temple.
Authorities are asking everyone to keep an eye on weather updates and skip non-essential travel if possible.