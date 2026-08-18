IMD issues red alert as heavy rain threatens Odisha, Jharkhand
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) just put out a red alert for parts of Odisha and Jharkhand, warning that a strong weather system over coastal West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh is about to ramp up the monsoon.
Heavy to very heavy rain and isolated instances of extremely heavy rain are on the way for eastern, central, and northern India over the next few days.
West Bengal, Odisha face heavy rain
Some spots in West Bengal (like Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, and Bankura) could see isolated extremely heavy rainfall, while Balasore and Keonjhar in Odisha could see more than 20cm of rain.
Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh are also in line for downpours.
Meanwhile, hilly areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are on orange alert because of possible landslides or flash floods, so the IMD has advised people in affected areas to remain cautious and authorities in vulnerable districts have been urged to closely monitor weather conditions.